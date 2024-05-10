Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 479,710 people (+980 per day), 7,434 tanks, 12,387 artillery systems, and 1,313 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of Russia, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 479,710 Russian occupants.
This was reported by Censor.NET citing the press center of the General Staff.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.05.24 are approximately:
- personnel ‒ about 479710 (+980) people,
- tanks ‒ 7434 (+5) units,
- combat armoured vehicles ‒ 14313 (+32) units,
- artillery systems – 12387 (+47) units,
- MLRS – 1062 (+4) units,
- air defense systems ‒ 795 (+2) units,
- aircraft – 349 (+0) units,
- helicopters – 325 (+0) units,
- UAVs of the operational and tactical level – 9826 (+51),
- cruise missiles ‒ 2192 (+0),
- ships /boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,
- submarines - 1 (+0) units,
- automotive equipment and tank trucks – 16691 (+73) units,
- special equipment ‒ 2031 (+4)
