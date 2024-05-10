Ruscists intensify shelling of northern Kharkiv region, subversive groups unsuccessfully tried to break through border - Syniehubov

Russian occupation forces are striking in the north of the Kharkiv region, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

This was announced by the head of the RMA, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"Occupants intensified shelling in the northern sector. First of all, the enemy strikes at the city of Vovchansk. Attacks from GABs, MLRS and artillery continued throughout the night. There were unsuccessful attempts by the subversive groups to break through the border," the statement said.

According to Syniehubov, the Ukrainian Armed Forces are holding their positions, and the occupation group does not pose a threat to Kharkiv, its forces are only enough for provocations in the northern direction

The head of the RMA also called on residents of border settlements to stay in shelters, as the enemy is striking at civilian infrastructure.

