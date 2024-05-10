At night, occupiers hit Derhachi with GABs, and artillery shelled Lyptsi, Kharkiv region. PHOTO

Over the past day, the enemy shelled 21 localities in the Kharkiv region with artillery and mortars. Vesele, Vovchansk, and Vovchanski Khutory came under aerial attack.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov.

Around 3.30 a.m. on 10 May, Russians launched a guided aerial bomb at Derhachi, Kharkiv district. The UAV hit near an infrastructure facility. The strike damaged about 25 buildings and structures and 33 trade pavilions.

Also at night, at 3.15 am, the enemy shelled the village of Lyptsi. Lyptsi, a 62-year-old woman was injured. As a result of the shelling, the roof of a private house and an outbuilding burned.

On 9 May, Kupiansk, Derhachi, and Vovchansk came under enemy fire.

The enemy shelled Kupiansk twice with artillery. At 05:40 p.m. three houses were damaged. At 10:15 a.m. the enemy attacked near the petrol station. The building of the shop was damaged. The shelling killed a 51-year-old man and wounded a 49-year-old woman.

The roof of a petrol station, a fuel dispenser, and a car were damaged as a result of a UAV attack in Derhachi.

In the morning, the enemy covered Vovchansk with mortar fire. A private enterprise, a slate hangar, and a weighbridge were damaged in the town.

As previously reported, on the night of 10 May, the enemy launched a missile attack on Kharkiv. It hit a residential area.

