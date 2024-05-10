Poles are on strike at "Dolhobychuv-Uhryniv" border crossing
Poles are holding a one-day strike in front of the Dolhobychuv - Uhryniv checkpoint.
This was reported by the State Customs Service, Censor.NET reports.
"Today, May 10, from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., a one-day strike will take place in front of the Dolhobychuv - Uhryniv checkpoint on freight routes: entry and exit from Ukraine," the message reads.
In the passenger direction, cars and buses will move without obstacles.
