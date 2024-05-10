Poland’s willingness to deploy nuclear weapons is powerful signal of Russian Federation - Polish Ambassador Guzy

The declaration of Poland’s readiness to deploy nuclear weapons on its territory is a reaction to the corresponding step taken by Russia in Belarus.

Polish Ambassador to Ukraine Jaroslaw Guzy stated this in an interview with Ukrinform, Censor.NET reports.

"We invited the US troops to us. And they are actually more important than others in NATO. NATO is not like the EU, because there is a very clear leader here - the US. Therefore, it was a victory for us. It was like saying: "If someone attacks on us, he will also attack the US army." With Nuclear Sharing, everything is exactly the same. This is not an aggressive step towards Russia, although that is how they portray it. Let's remember, the Russians have already taken this step in Belarus. And this is our reaction," he said.

The ambassador emphasized that Poland's declaration of readiness to deploy nuclear weapons aims to deter and avoid war.

"As it often happens, it was Russia that took a decisive step for this. The changes happened because of their aggressive behavior," Guzy emphasized.

According to the diplomat, Poland is one of the key pillars of the Alliance on the eastern flank. "There is nothing wrong with the fact that we want guarantees. If you want to avoid war, you have to show that you are ready to respond in any way and at any time. This is a powerful signal to Russia because they only understand such a language," said the ambassador.

