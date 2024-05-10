Russian troops attack Kherson region: two people wounded

Russian army troops attacked Beryslav and Kozatske in Kherson region during the day. A man and a woman were injured.

This was reported by the head of the RMA, Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

As noted, as a result of the shelling of Kozatske, a 49-year-old woman sustained a back injury in her own home. She was hospitalized.

In Beryslav, a 48-year-old local resident was hit by enemy fire. He sustained a shrapnel wound on the groin.

