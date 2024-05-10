In Chornobaivka, Russians shot 10 people on outskirts at beginning of invasion - National Police. PHOTO 18+

In the first four days of the full-scale invasion, Russians shot dead 10 men aged 23 to 53 on the outskirts of Chornobaivka in Kherson region.

"From 24.02.2022 to 28.02.2022, Russian servicemen on the outskirts of the village of Chornobaivka, Kherson region, from the side of the bypass road intersection, shot ten local residents, namely men aged 23 to 53, with firearms," the statement said.

Police are now collecting evidence and identifying witnesses or eyewitnesses to the incident.

As you know, in autumn 2022, the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the right-bank part of the Kherson region, including the city of Kherson. Part of the region, located on the left bank of the Dnieper River, is temporarily occupied by Russian troops.

