Russian occupier who shot at civilian car in Hostomel is identified - Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTO

Under the procedural supervision of prosecutors of the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a sniper of the Zaslon special unit of the Russian National Guard troops in the Krasnoyarsk region was identified and served a notice of suspicion in absentia on the facts of violation of the laws and customs of war (Part 2 Article 15, Part 2 Article 28, Part 2 Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press centre of the Prosecutor General's Office.

What did the investigation find?

The investigation established that in February 2022, in occupied Hostomel, the suspected occupier, together with his colleagues, opened deadly fire on a civilian car moving towards Bucha.

According to the Prosecutor General's Office, the driver of the vehicle sustained multiple gunshot wounds. The victim later managed to escape.

"The occupiers received the order to kill civilians and shoot all cars passing by their combat positions on Shevchenko Street and Sviato-Pokrovska Street without exception," the statement said.

Victims of enemy shootings

In total, the occupiers from the ranks of the said detachment were involved in the shooting of 12 vehicles while holding positions in Hostomel, killing 11 citizens and injuring 15.

Earlier, prosecutors sent to court an indictment against an officer of the Russian National Guard who, together with the suspect, participated in the occupation of the Kyiv region and the shooting of the car in Hostomel.

