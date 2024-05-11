Poland starts building fortifications on border with Belarus, - Tusk

The Polish authorities have begun building fortifications along its eastern border, particularly with Belarus. This is explained by the need to protect against the pressure exerted by the regime of self-proclaimed Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

This was stated by Prime Minister Donald Tusk, Censor.NET reports citing TVP Info.

According to him, the Polish-Belarusian border is a unique place because of the pressure of illegal immigration. Poland is dealing with a hybrid war, he said.

The Polish minister stressed that Belarus is a state ‘with increasingly aggressive intentions towards Poland’.

‘Poland has started intensive work on modern fortifications, these fortifications in many dimensions will be built along the entire Polish border from the east,’ Tusk said.

He did not specify what kind of work was being done, but expressed hope that the EU would contribute to the funding.

‘This is not only the internal border of Poland, but also the border of the EU. Therefore, I have no doubt that the whole of Europe will have to - and I know we will - invest in its security by investing in Poland's eastern border and in the security of our border,’ the Polish Prime Minister said.

Tusk added that it is not only about technical infrastructure, but also about improving the equipment of the military at the border.