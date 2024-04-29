There is no threat of new offensive from Belarus, it may be distraction - State Border Guard Service

Currently, there are no significant Russian army units on the territory of Belarus that could be used for a new offensive. The defence forces are constantly monitoring the situation on the border with Russia and Belarus.

According to Censor.NET, the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, Andrii Demchenko, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"It may be a distraction so that we keep the necessary number of forces near the border and do not transfer our forces to the front line, where full-scale hostilities are taking place," he said.

According to Demchenko, the Russian Federation is constantly shelling the border areas and regularly uses sabotage and reconnaissance groups to break through the Ukrainian border in the Sumy region. Russian saboteurs are also active in the Chernihiv and Kharkiv regions.

Earlier, the head of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said that there is absolutely no threat of a repeat offensive by Russian troops against Kyiv. Censor.NET also reported that Russia is preparing for a large-scale offensive in the summer of 2024 on 4 directions and may try to storm Kharkiv.

