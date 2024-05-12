Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 482,290 people (+1,260 per day), 7,454 tanks, 12,472 artillery systems, 14,375 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion of the Russian Federation, Ukrainian defenders have eliminated about 482,290 Russian occupiers.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 12.05.24 are approximately:

personnel - about 482,290 (+1,260) people,

tanks ‒ 7454 (+5) units,

armored combat vehicles ‒ 14,375 (+22) units,

artillery systems – 12472 (+30) units,

MLRS – 1066 (+2) units,

air defense equipment ‒ 797 (+1) units,

aircraft - 350 (+1) units,

helicopters – 325 (+0) units,

UAVs of the operational-tactical level - 9910 (+42),

cruise missiles ‒ 2194 (+1),

ships/boats ‒ 26 (+0) units,

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

automotive equipment and tank trucks - 16,819 (+64) units,

special equipment ‒ 2042 (+2)

