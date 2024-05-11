9 enemy attacks were repulsed in Slobozhansk direction, more than 100 combat clashes took place at front during day - General Staff

During the past day, 104 combat clashes took place at the front in Ukraine. The invaders attacked the positions of the Defense Forces in 8 directions.

Attacks on Ukraine

In general, the enemy launched 7 missiles and 108 air strikes, carried out more than 120 attacks from rocket salvo systems on the positions of our troops and populated areas.

According to the General Staff, during the past day, May 10, the settlements of Bilopylla, Kostyantynivka, Sadky of the Sumy region were hit by airstrikes; Vesele, Vovchansk, Vovchanski Khutory of the Kharkiv region; Lyman, Verkhnokamianske, Druzhba, Spirne, Kalinove, Umanske, Bohoiavlenka of the Donetsk region.

More than 120 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv regions were under artillery fire.

The situation in the North

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remains without significant changes.

In the Siversk direction, the enemy maintains a military presence in the border areas, conducts sabotage and intelligence activities, carries out shelling of populated areas from the territory of the Russian Federation, and increases the density of mine and explosive barriers along the state border of Ukraine.

The situation in the East

In the Slobozhansk direction, our soldiers repelled 9 attacks in the areas of the settlements of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinikove, Lukiantsi, Ohirtseve, Hatyshche, Pletenivka of the Kharkiv region.

In the Kupiansk direction, our soldiers repelled 13 attacks in the areas of Synkivka and Berestov settlements of the Kharkiv region; Stelmakhivka, Luhansk region.

In the Lyman direction, the Defense Forces repelled 11 attacks in the areas of Makiivka, Luhansk region, and Torske, Donetsk region.

In the direction of Bakhmut, our soldiers repelled 18 attacks in the areas of settlements of Bilohorivka, Luhansk region; Verkhnokamianske, Rozdolivka, Hryhorivka, Bohdanivka, Kalynivka, Vyiimka, Klishchiivka and Andriivka of the Donetsk region.

The General Staff also informs that in the Avdiivka direction, our defenders repelled 24 attacks in the areas of Kalinove, Novooleksandrivka, Sokil, Umanske settlements of the Donetsk region.

In the Novopavlivka direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemy in the areas of Krasnohorivka settlements, southwest of Novomykhailivka and Solodke, Donetsk region, where the enemy tried to break through the defenses of our troops 3 times.

The situation in the South

In the Orykhiv direction, the enemy attacked the positions of our defenders 14 times in the Staromayorsky area of the Donetsk region and Robotyny region of the Zaporizhzhia region.

In the Kherson direction, the enemy does not give up its intention to knock out our units from the bridgeheads on the left bank of the Dnieper. During the past day, the enemy launched 1 unsuccessful attack on the positions of our troops.

Hit the enemy

At the same time, as the General Staff informs, our soldiers continue to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the occupying troops, exhausting the enemy along the entire line of combat engagement.

During the past 24 hours, the Air Defense Forces and units of the Missile Forces struck 1 command post, 1 FL warehouse, 1 anti-aircraft missile complex, 1 radar station, and 18 enemy personnel concentration areas.