Russians shell Kherson city centre from occupied left bank. VIDEO

The Russian army shelled residential areas of Kherson.

According to Censor.NET, the head of the Kherson CMA, Roman Mrochko, reported this and posted a video of the aftermath of the shelling.

‘In the morning, the Russian army attacked the Korabelnyi district of Kherson from the temporarily occupied left bank. Residential areas were under fire,’ said Mrochko.

