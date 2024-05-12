Trump again promised to end Russia’s war against Ukraine ’quickly’: ’I know them well’

Potential US Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump reiterated during a speech to voters in New Jersey that he would end the Russian-Ukrainian war as soon as he became the US leader.

‘From the very first day we take the White House from the dishonourable Joe Biden, I believe we will have the four best years in our country's history. Before I get to the Oval Office, right after I win, I will resolve the terrible war between Russia and Ukraine. I know them well,’ Trump said, Censor.NET reports citing LigaBusinessInform.

As a reminder, in March 2023, Trump already stated that if he won the election, he would allegedly be able to stop Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine ‘in 24 hours’. After that, he repeatedly returned to this topic, without ever specifying what exactly he meant. At the same time, he emphasised that he ‘knows both Zelenskyy and Putin well’.

