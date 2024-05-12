During week, 8,030 occupiers were eliminated and 1,314 units of weapons and military equipment were destroyed. INFOGRAPHICS
As Censor.NET informs, this was announced by the commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Oleksandr Pavliuk.
As noted, the weapons / military equipment of the Russian troops suffered significant losses:
- 79 tanks
- 196 combat armored vehicles
- 260 artillery systems
- 9 MLRS
- 7 air defense systems
- 401 units of automotive engineering
- 40 units of special equipment
Also, our defenders destroyed an enemy plane, 47 missiles, and 274 unmanned aerial vehicles.
Also remind, as of May 12, the total combat losses of the Russian Federation since the beginning of the war - about 482,290 people (+1,260 per day), 7,454 tanks, 12,472 artillery systems, and 14,375 armored combat vehicles.
