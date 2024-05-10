We are training 10 new brigades to prepare for Russian offensive. Some of them will be deployed to protect Kyiv - Pavliuk

The Ukrainian Army will create new brigades to prepare for a Russian offensive. Part of these forces will be deployed to protect the "heart of Ukraine" - Kyiv.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, in an interview with The Economist.

According to the publication, one of the most urgent tasks facing the Land Forces is the training of ten new brigades.

Pavliuk said that the main problem is equipment, not people. Ukraine desperately needs artillery and armored vehicles, which it hopes the West will provide.

According to the general, part of these new forces will be deployed to protect the capital.

The Land Forces Commander emphasized that in two and a half years, the Russian invaders have not given up their ambitions to capture Kyiv.

"The defense of Kyiv remains one of our main tasks, despite how difficult the situation in the east is. This is the heart of Ukraine, and we know that the defense of the capital will play a key role in the future," Pavliuk added.

