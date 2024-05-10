Pavliuk: Critical phase of war will begin in next two months

Russia knows that if Ukraine gets enough weapons within a month or two, the situation could turn against them. The Ukrainian army needs artillery and armored vehicles.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by the Commander of the Land Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Lieutenant General Oleksandr Pavliuk, in an interview with The Economist.

According to him, the occupiers are currently throwing all the combat-ready equipment they have at the front to test the exhausted and insufficiently supplied troops.

Russia knows that if we get enough weapons within a month or two, the situation could turn against them," Pavliuk emphasized.

He noted that the main shortage is currently in artillery and armored vehicles, not in people.

The Ukrainian Army commander also said that Russia will continue to focus on Luhansk and Donetsk regions, but has not yet abandoned the idea of capturing Kyiv.

"The Russian army cannot carry out large-scale actions on several fronts at once, so it is now checking the stability of our lines before choosing the most suitable direction," Pavliuk added.

Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

The Ministry of Defense said that in the morning, the ruscists tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line in the Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian occupation forces are striking in the north of the Kharkiv region. There is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media quoted sources as saying that the occupiers planned to create a buffer zone and push the Ukrainian Armed Forces back 10 kilometers from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such enemy actions.

