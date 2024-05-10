Russia launches new wave of counter-offensive in Kharkiv region. Our military knew about it - Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that the Defence Forces had met the Russian occupiers with fire who had launched an offensive in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, citing Obozrevatel.ua, the head of state said this during a briefing with Slovak leader Zuzana Chaputova.

"Russia launched a new wave of counter-offensive actions in this direction (Kharkiv - Ed.). Ukraine met them there with our troops, brigades and artillery. It is important that they can increase and pull up more forces in this direction. But our military and military command were aware of this and calculated their forces to meet the enemy's fire. Now there is a fierce battle in this area," he said.

Zelenskyy noted that a fierce artillery battle took place as of 7-8 am. By then, the Russian offensive had been stopped.

Read more: Ruscists shelled Vovchansk again: 2 people were injured

The situation in the Kharkiv region

The Ministry of Defence said that in the morning, the ruscists tried to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defence line in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian occupation forces are striking in the north of Kharkiv region. There is no threat to Kharkiv at the moment.

Western media quoted sources as saying that the occupiers planned to create a buffer zone and push the Ukrainian Armed Forces back 10 km from the border with Russia.

Read more: Mass evacuation of population from Vovchansk due to increased Russian shelling - CMA