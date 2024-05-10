Mass evacuation of population from Vovchansk due to increased Russian shelling - CMA

The population is being evacuated from the Vovchansk district and surrounding settlements in the Kharkiv region. The authorities, the police, and volunteers help people leave. Russian occupiers are massively shelling Vovchansk.

As reported by Censor.NET, the head of the Vovchansk CMA, Tamaz Gambarashvili, said this in a comment to "Hromadske radio".

"Now we are evacuating the population. The majority of people are leaving in their own vehicles. But at the same time, together with the humanitarian center, we are organizing the removal of those locals who do not have their own cars. We are working together with volunteers and the police. We are taking them out of Vovchansk and nearby settlements," he said.

According to him, the evacuation is because the Russian army is currently massively shelling Vovchansk.

"The locals say that they have never seen such shelling. That is why it is now dangerous to be in Vovchansk. Since the third of the night, anti-aircraft missiles have been flying, artillery, and they have been shelling from MLRS," the head of the Ministry of Internal Affairs noted.

Gambarashvili added that currently there is no information on the dead and wounded as a result of enemy shelling of Vovchansk, but there are data on massive destruction.

Also remind, earlier the head of the Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov reported that the Russian occupying forces are attacking the north of the Kharkiv region. There is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

