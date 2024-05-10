Ruscists shelled Vovchansk again: 2 people were injured

Russian troops attacked Vovchansk in the morning

This was reported by the Kharkiv region police, Censor.NET reports.

According to the police, the Russians shelled Vovchansk again around 9:15 a.m.

Two local residents - born in 1971 and 1982 - received shrapnel injuries. They were taken to the hospital.

Read more: This morning, enemy tried to break through defense line of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region: attack was repulsed - Ministry of Defense

The situation in Vovchansk

It will be recalled that earlier it was reported that people were being evacuated en masse from Vovchansk due to increased shelling by the Russian occupiers.

The Ministry of Defense said that in the morning the Rashists tried to break through the defense line of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the Kharkiv region.

The head of Kharkiv RMA Oleh Synehubov reported that the Russian occupying forces are attacking the north of the Kharkiv region. There is currently no threat to Kharkiv.