Kharkiv region’s border is under intensified massive shelling, there are dead and wounded - Syniehubov

Since the morning, Russian troops have intensified shelling of Kharkiv region’s border, killing 2 people and injuring others.

This was announced by the head of the region, Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports.

"Border communities of Kharkiv region are under intensified massive enemy shelling - there are wounded and dead," he said.

At 9:45 a.m., Russian troops attacked the village of Buhaivka in the Vovchansk community. A house was damaged, no one was injured.

At around 10 a.m., Russia shelled Vovchansk, injuring 2 civilians.

At 12:50 p.m., a 55-year-old civilian man died as a result of shelling in the village of Cherkaski Tyshky, Kharkiv district.

At 1:22 p.m., the occupiers attacked Vovchansk again. A private house was hit - a 60-year-old woman was wounded. At the same time, a civilian man was killed and two others were injured as a result of hostile shelling of a private household, one of them under the rubble of the house.

Russian offensive in Kharkiv region

The Ministry of Defence said that in the morning, the ruscists tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv regional military administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian occupation forces were striking in the north of Kharkiv region. There is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media outlets cited sources as saying that the occupiers plan to create a buffer zone and push the Ukrainian Armed Forces back 10 km from the Russian border.

President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such actions by the enemy.

