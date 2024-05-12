Blinken on timing of military aid to Ukraine: We are doing our best. We are not going anywhere

The US is doing everything possible to accelerate military supplies to Ukraine, including to threaten Crimea, and is confident that it can hold the front ’in the east’.

This was stated by US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken in an interview with CBS News, Censor.NET reports citing UNIAN.

According to him, the many-month delay in receiving an additional budget request for the approval and shipment of weapons to Ukraine ‘has led to costs’.

‘Only this week we have withdrawn about $400 million for defence supplies to Ukraine from the supplementary budget. So we are doing everything we can to provide this assistance as soon as possible. The Europeans are doing the same,’ the American diplomat said.

Read more: Ukraine needs hundreds of billions to win the war - Maliuska

In his opinion, Ukraine can effectively hold its position in the east, it can ‘continue to increase the advantage it has gained in the Black Sea, where it goes, feeding the world as it has done before, and keep Russian forces under threat, including in Crimea, to make it more difficult for them to continue this aggression.’

‘We are providing the systems to do that, but it's a difficult moment. We are not going anywhere, as are about 50 countries that support Ukraine. This will continue, and if Putin thinks he can defeat Ukraine and its supporters, he is wrong,’ Blinken assured.