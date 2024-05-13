Head of Vovchansk CMA Gambarashvili denied alleged entry of Russian occupiers into city: Shelling and fighting continue

There is currently no officially confirmed information about the presence of Russian invaders in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, constant shelling and fighting continue.

This was stated by the head of the city military administration Tamaz Gambarashvili in a commentary to Suspilne, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the information about the presence of the occupiers in the city has not been officially confirmed - the Ukrainian military is working.

The official acknowledged that gunfire and explosions could be heard on the northern border of the city, but stressed that Vovchansk is four kilometres from the border, so the area is constantly under fire and there are constant battles.

"That's why we have this picture. For now, Vovchansk is and will remain Ukraine," Gambarashvili said.