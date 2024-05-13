Russians deploy up to 5 battalions to attack Vovchansk. Fighting for the city is underway - General Staff

Russian troops deployed up to 5 battalions to attack the border town of Vovchansk in Kharkiv region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported on the official Facebook page of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The General Staff notes that the operational situation in the Kharkiv sector remains difficult and is changing dynamically.

"The situation in the Kharkiv sector remains complicated and is changing dynamically. Combat actions are taking place in the areas of Pylna - Lukiantsi, Pylna - Hlyboke, Pylna - Oliynykove, Murom - Buhryvatka. In addition, the enemy is conducting assault operations in the areas of Strilecha - Hlyboke, Oliynykove - Hlyboke, Oliynykove - Lukiantsi, Murom - Staritsa, Pletenivka - Tykhe," the statement said.

Over the last day, the enemy carried out 22 assault operations in these areas, 14 of which are still ongoing.

"We are fighting for the border town of Vovchansk. The enemy has deployed significant forces of up to 5 battalions to attack the city and is not counting its own losses. The Russian invaders lost more than 100 occupants in this area alone over the last day. The enemy is currently enjoying tactical success," the General Staff informs.

They add that measures to destroy the enemy who has intervened in our defence have been planned.

The report says that the defenders are conducting defensive operations, inflicting fire damage on the enemy, and making extensive use of unmanned systems to conduct reconnaissance and launch targeted strikes to inflict maximum losses. Reserves are being deployed to stabilise the situation. In determining the tasks for the troops, one of the main priorities is to save the lives of our soldiers.

