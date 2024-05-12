500 civilians still remain in Vovchansk, Kharkiv region, - Syniehubov

Up to 500 people remain in Vovchansk, in the northern part of the Kharkiv region. The evacuation of civilians continues.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

He noted that the Russian invaders continue to shell civilians in the border settlements in the north of the Kharkiv region. Over the past day, the number of massive artillery and air strikes has increased.

‘Vovchansk, Liptsy and all the points of the northern border are under enemy fire almost around the clock. The situation is difficult,’ the official said.

He also added that on Sunday, 11 May, there was information about two casualties in Liptsy and Vovchansk - a woman of 46 and a man of 74.

According to the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, the number of settlements where active hostilities are ongoing has increased, and our defenders are currently continuing their defensive operation. Civilians are also being evacuated. According to Sinegubov, up to 500 people still remain in Vovchansk.

Over the past two days, more than 4,000 people have been evacuated from the frontline areas of te Kharkiv region.

Earlier, Lieutenant Colonel Nazar Voloshyn, spokesman for the Khortytsia operational and strategic grouping of troops, said that the Ukrainian Defence Forces are conducting counterattacks in the Kharkiv sector near the border villages of Strilecha, Krasne, Morokhovets, Oliinykove, Lukiantsi, Hatyshche and Pletenivka.