Russians struck at Snovsk in Chernihiv region: There are wounded (updated)

Russian occupation forces attacked the city of Snovsk in the Chernihiv region for the first time.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported to Cheline by the mayor of Snovsk, Oleksandr Medvedov.

Two civilians were wounded.

"The forest was shelled. One of the streets was also damaged. The wounded man and woman were taken to a hospital in Koriukivka. The shelling took place around 11 o'clock. In total, there have been about 8 attacks today," the mayor said.

According to preliminary information, the Russians fired cluster munitions from multiple launch rocket systems.

It should be noted that Snovsk is about 25 km from the Russian border. This is the first time the Russian occupiers have struck the town.

The head of the MMA, Chaus, later reported that the community was hit with cluster munitions, resulting in 3 people being injured.

Houses, cars, and civilian infrastructure were damaged.

