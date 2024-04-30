Rruscists attack grain warehouse in Chernihiv region with drones
Today, on April 30, in the morning, Russian troops fired at a grain warehouse building in one of the villages of the Novhorod-Siversk community in Chernihiv region with drones.
This was reported by the head of the Chernihiv Regional Military Administration Viacheslav Chaus in his telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
According to him, the hit caused a fire, which has now been extinguished.
Chaus also notes that, fortunately, no one was injured in the attack.
Earlier it was reported that on April 27, Russian invaders attacked a division of the State Emergency Service in Chernihiv region.
