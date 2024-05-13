Brigadier General Drapatyi is appointed as commander of OSGT "Kharkiv" instead of Halushkin - OSGT "Khortytsia"

After the Russian military offensive in the north of Kharkiv region began, a decision was made to replace the commander of OSGT "Kharkiv". Yurii Halushkin was replaced by Mykhailo Drapatyi.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the "Khortytsia" Operational and Strategic Group of Troops to RBC-Ukraine.

"According to the decision of the military leadership, Brigadier General Mykhailo Drapatyi was appointed commander of the Kharkiv operational and tactical group of troops on 11 May," the Khortytsia military unit assured.

However, Drapatyi, as noted, also remains the Deputy Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that Sukharevsky and Lebedenko became Syrskyi's deputies. Barhylevych's deputies are Horbatiuk, Oleksii Shevchenko and Drapatyi.

