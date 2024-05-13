Because of Putin, world is closer to nuclear escalation than at any time since Cuban Missile Crisis, - Sunak

Due to the reckless actions of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, the world is now closer to nuclear escalation than at any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis.

This was stated by British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

‘The war has returned to Europe. Our NATO allies are warning that if Putin succeeds in Ukraine, they could be next. Putin's recklessness has brought us closer to a dangerous nuclear escalation than at any time since the Cuban Missile Crisis,’ Sunak said.

He also recalled Russia's poisoning of people in the UK.

Read more: Belarusian troops begin unannounced "inspection" of non-strategic nuclear weapons carriers

What is the Cuban Missile Crisis?

The term ‘Cuban Missile Crisis’ refers to the tense confrontation between the Soviet Union and the United States, which was caused by the USSR's secret deployment of nuclear missiles in Cuba in October 1962. It was the first time in the history of mankind that the two superpowers came close to direct military confrontation and the immediate threat of a nuclear war