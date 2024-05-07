Belarusian troops begin unannounced "inspection" of non-strategic nuclear weapons carriers

The Armed Forces of the Republic of Belarus will conduct an extraordinary inspection of non-strategic nuclear weapons carriers. A division of the Iskander operational and tactical complex and a squadron of Su-25 aircraft will be subject to a snap check.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the monitoring group Belarusian Hajun with reference to the Ministry of Defense of the Republic of Belarus.

It is noted that this order was issued by Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko.

The inspection will involve a squadron of Su-25 attack aircraft from the 116th Air Assault Base and the 587th Separate Missile Division of the 465th Missile Brigade, armed with Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile system. A unit of the 336th Rocket Artillery Brigade armed with Polonez-M missile systems will also take part in the exercise.

It is noted that "the whole range of measures from planning, preparation and use of strikes with tactical nuclear munitions will be tested". Among other things, the issues of supplying special ammunition to military units and loading it onto launchers (suspension on aircraft) will be worked out.

According to the monitoring group, today (May 7 - Ed.) at least 2 Su-25 attack aircraft flew from the home airfield ("Lida") to the airfield "Machulyshche". It is also planned to deploy units armed with Iskander-M and Polonez-M systems to their position areas.

"The inspection began against the backdrop of the announcement of preparations for tactical nuclear weapons exercises in Russia. The Belarusian inspection is "synchronized" with the Russian exercises," the statement said.

As a reminder, on May 6, the Russian Defense Ministry announced military exercises with tactical nuclear weapons. They will be held on Putin's instructions "in response to provocative statements and threats by certain Western officials."

EU Foreign Policy Spokesperson Peter Stano believes that Putin's actions are further evidence that the aggressor country is interested in further escalating the situation.