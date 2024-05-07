Russia uses nuclear threats to influence on peace summit participants - Latvian Prime Minister Silina

According to Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa, Russia is threatening to use nuclear weapons to intimidate countries that will participate in the Global Peace Summit on Ukraine. This event is scheduled to take place in Switzerland on June 15-16.

This is written by European Pravda with reference to the press conference of the Prime Minister of Latvia after a meeting with her colleagues from Estonia and Lithuania and the German Chancellor, Censor.NET reports.

Evika Siliņa noted that Russia, both in the past and now, continues to pose a threat to the European continent. According to the official, her meeting with her colleagues from Germany, Estonia and Lithuania is a confirmation of the work on strengthening defense capabilities.

"With today's meeting, we confirm that we are working within NATO and to strengthen the defense capabilities of the European Union," Siliņa said.

Read more: Kirby: If Putin wants to protect Russian troops from being hit by Western weapons, he must withdraw them from Ukraine

She also noted that military capabilities will now be strengthened through the development of the defense industry. In addition, the head of the Latvian government noted that it is necessary to ensure that all NATO countries spend at least 2% of their gross domestic product (GDP) on defense.

In addition, the politician added that some countries have become more aware of the real threats posed by Russia.

"Awareness of these threats gives Ukraine more opportunities to win the war with Russia," she added.

Read more: Latvian President Rinkēvičs confirms his participation in Global Peace Summit in conversation with Zelenskyy

Earlier, NATO reacted to Russia's plans to conduct nuclear exercises. NATO spokesperson Farah Dahlalla said that "NATO remains vigilant." She called Russia's nuclear rhetoric dangerous and irresponsible.