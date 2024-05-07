Kirby: If Putin wants to protect Russian troops from being hit by Western weapons, he must withdraw them from Ukraine

John Kirby, the US National Security Council’s Coordinator for Strategic Communications, said that if Russia wants to protect its troops from being hit by Western-made weapons, it should simply withdraw them from the territory of Ukraine.

Kirby said this during a briefing at the White House, Censor.NET reports citing "Voice of America".

"If Putin and Russian officials are concerned that their troops in Ukraine could be hit by weapons made in other countries, the easiest way to avoid that is simply to withdraw their troops," the White House spokesman said.

At the same time, Kirby noted that the Biden administration does not see any real steps on the part of Russia regarding the possible use of nuclear weapons, despite Putin's threats.

"It is simply reckless and irresponsible for the leader of a major nuclear power to rattle the nuclear arsenal and hint at its potential use. Obviously, we are following this now and have continued to follow it very closely in the past. I can tell you that we have seen nothing so far, despite the reckless rhetoric, that would cause us to change our strategic deterrence posture," Kirby added.

Earlier, US State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said that Russian nuclear rhetoric has been reckless and irresponsible throughout the conflict.

However, the US sees no reason to change the position of its nuclear forces in response to these statements.

As Censor.NET previously reported, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered to conduct exercises in the near future to practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.