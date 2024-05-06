Swedish Foreign Minister Bylström on Russia’s nuclear exercises: Russia’s behaviour should be considered particularly irresponsible and erroneous

Swedish Foreign Minister Tobias Bylström said that Russia’s nuclear exercises would not necessarily lead to an increased threat, but that such behaviour should be considered particularly irresponsible and mistaken.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to European Pravda.

As noted, Bylström called Russia's nuclear exercises ‘irresponsible and wrong’ and added that Russia's ‘irresponsible behaviour continues to contribute to instability and threatens security in our region’.

He also called on Moscow not to escalate the situation and to ‘act responsibly’.

Read more: Macron on Kremlin’s reaction to his statements: This shows that we are right

At the same time, Bildström noted that Russia's nuclear exercises would not necessarily lead to an increased threat.

‘But in the current security situation, Russia's behaviour should be considered particularly irresponsible and erroneous. Russian statements are a recurring part of attempts to influence global support for Ukraine,’ he added.

As a reminder, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin has ordered an exercise to be held in the near future to practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons. According to the Russian side, the exercise will allegedly include a set of measures to practise the preparation and use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.