French President Emmanuel Macron said that the idea of "strategic uncertainty" proposed by him is working and will deter Russia.

the French president said this in an interview with the newspaper La Tribune.

"Strategic uncertainty means not giving too many details," Macron reminded.

An example of such strategic uncertainty is the French president's statement that he does not rule out sending troops to Ukraine.

Macron noted that Russia in February 2022 ignored international law by launching a full-scale war against another state that regularly threatened nuclear weapons. Since the strategic state stopped limiting its actions. Therefore, the French president emphasized that limiting ourselves in the face of such a threat and establishing some red lines, means a manifestation of weakness.

"On the contrary, we must remove all uncertainty, this is what creates the deterrence capacity," Macron emphasized.

But he added that not only the existence of Ukraine is at stake, but also the security of all of Europe. If Russia wins, there will be no security in Romania, Poland, Lithuania, or France.

We will remind, at the end of February, Macron said that "it cannot be ruled out" that the possible dispatch of Western troops to Ukraine. He later added that his resonant words were carefully thought out.

On March 14, President Macron gave an interview to the French media in which he responded to Putin's "nuclear" threats by saying that France also has nuclear weapons.

The French leader also said that if Russia wins this war, trust in Europe will be reduced to zero. Also, in the context of the statement about sending troops to Ukraine, Macron noted that France is ready to invest resources to prevent Russia from winning.

At the beginning of May 2024, Macron said that if the Russians broke through the defenses and Ukraine asked for help, then France would think about the introduction of ground troops.

The spokesman of the Russian dictator Dmytro Peskov said that the Kremlin is "concerned" by Emmanuel Macron's recent statements about French troops in Ukraine, as well as the words of the head of the British Foreign Office Cameron about the permission to strike on the territory of the Russian Federation with weapons provided by Great Britain.

