Latvian President Rinkēvičs confirms his participation in Global Peace Summit in conversation with Zelenskyy

On Tuesday, May 7, Latvian President Edgards Rinkēvičs had a telephone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. In a conversation with his Ukrainian counterpart, Rinkēvičs confirmed Latvia’s participation in the Global Peace Summit, which will be held in mid-June in Switzerland.

The President of Latvia announced this on the social network X, Censor.NET reports.

"I had a phone conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, and I will participate in the upcoming peace summit in Switzerland," the Latvian president said.

The two leaders also discussed defense cooperation. Rinkēvičs also thanked President Zelenskyy for his congratulations on the anniversary of Latvia's restoration of independence.

Global Peace Summit in Switzerland

On June 15-16, the Swiss government intends to hold a two-day high-level conference to look for ways to achieve peace in Ukraine. It is noted that the event will be held at the Burgenstock resort in the canton of Nidwalden outside the city of Lucerne.

Earlier, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that a number of countries from all continents had been invited to participate in the first peace summit. In addition, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said earlier that Russia's participation in the event was not expected.

Poland, Lithuania, and France have recently confirmed their participation in the summit.