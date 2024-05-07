NATO on Russia’s nuclear threats: Alliance remains vigilant, such rhetoric is dangerous
NATO reacts to Russia’s plans to conduct nuclear exercises.
This was reported by the Alliance's spokeswoman Farah Dahlalla in a commentary to RMF FM, Censor.NET reports.
According to her, "NATO remains vigilant". She called Russia's nuclear rhetoric dangerous and irresponsible.
"Our collective deterrence and defense will continue to protect every inch of the Alliance's territory," Dahlalla said.
At the same time, the spokesperson emphasized that "Ukraine has the right to self-defense enshrined in the UN Charter, and NATO Allies will continue to support this right."
She also added that Russia started this illegal war and must end it.
Russia to hold nuclear exercises
Earlier, Russian dictator Vladimir Putin ordered to conduct nuclear exercises in the near future to practice the use of non-strategic nuclear weapons.
Belarus also announced an inspection of units capable of using nuclear weapons.
