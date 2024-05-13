Four civilians wounded in today’s shelling in Kharkiv region
Russian troops continue shelling the Kharkiv region. Four civilians - residents of Vovchansk and Liptsy - were injured
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.
In the city of Vovchansk, three people have been preliminarily reported injured as a result of today's shelling.
Due to the shelling of the village of Liptsy, we have one victim born in 1953, who was hospitalised in a medical institution.
As a reminder, between 10 May and 12:00 on 13 May, police evacuated 1741 citizens from the border communities of the Kharkiv region.
