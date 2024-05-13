ENG
Four civilians wounded in today’s shelling in Kharkiv region

Обстріл Вовчанська 27 квітня

Russian troops continue shelling the Kharkiv region. Four civilians - residents of Vovchansk and Liptsy - were injured

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

In the city of Vovchansk, three people have been preliminarily reported injured as a result of today's shelling.

Due to the shelling of the village of Liptsy, we have one victim born in 1953, who was hospitalised in a medical institution.

As a reminder, between 10 May and 12:00 on 13 May, police evacuated 1741 citizens from the border communities of the Kharkiv region.

shoot out (12965) Kharkivshchyna (1976) Vovchansk (247)
