Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter is destroyed - 47th Brigade

Soldiers of the 47th Separate Mechanised Brigade landed a Russian Ka-52 "Alligator" helicopter.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the brigade's press centre. 

As noted, it was destroyed by the brigade's anti-aircraft missile and artillery division. The cost of one such helicopter is $16 million.

This information was confirmed by the Land Forces, however, no details on the destruction of the enemy helicopter have been provided.

Earlier, Censor.NET reported that on the night of 26 April 2024, a multi-purpose enemy Ka-32 helicopter was destroyed at the Ostafyevo airfield of the Russian Ministry of Defence in Moscow.

