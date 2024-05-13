Germany to hand over IRIS-T air defense system to Ukraine this month - Ambassador Jäger

In May, another IRIS-T air defense system from Germany will be supplied to Ukraine.

This was stated by German Ambassador Martin during the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

"We have decided to do more than we have done so far in the air defense sector. Today we already have two Patriot systems in the country and we will bring another one here. The third system. This is not easy for us, because we have our NATO responsibilities. This will mean that 25% of our Patriot systems will be in Ukraine. There is no other country in the world that gives so much," he said.

According to him, in addition to Patriot, there is also IRIS-T.

"Some systems are already here. And now another system will arrive in May. In addition, we have promised Ukraine that we will supply more such systems this year, next year and in 2026," Jäger added.

