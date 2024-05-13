Ruscists attack residential building in Kherson region: 2 people killed
Russian occupation forces shelled Kizomys in the Kherson region, killing 2 people.
This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.
One of the attackers' strikes hit a residential building.
"As a result, a fire broke out in the house, during the extinguish of which rescuers found the bodies of the dead local residents.
Two people sustained injuries incompatible with life - a man born in 1955 and a woman born in 1962," the statement said.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password