Ruscists attack residential building in Kherson region: 2 people killed

Russian occupation forces shelled Kizomys in the Kherson region, killing 2 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Oleksandr Prokudin, Censor.NET reports.

One of the attackers' strikes hit a residential building.

"As a result, a fire broke out in the house, during the extinguish of which rescuers found the bodies of the dead local residents.

Two people sustained injuries incompatible with life - a man born in 1955 and a woman born in 1962," the statement said.

See more: Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS