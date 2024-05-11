Consequences of enemy shelling of Kherson region. PHOTOS

Yesterday, on 10 May, Russian troops attacked 14 settlements in Kherson region, leaving one person dead and four wounded as a result of Russian aggression.

As noted, the Russian aggressors once again attacked the civilian infrastructure of the Beryslav, Kakhovka, and Kherson districts with artillery, mortars, and strikes from aircraft and UAVs. The enemy insidiously attacked residential areas, killing one person and wounding four others.

Where did the occupiers aim?

According to law enforcement officials, Kherson, Sadove, Antonivka, Poniativka, Inzhenerne, Tokarivka, Kyzomys, Beryslav, Arkhanhelske, Burhunka, Mykhailivka, Tiahyntsi, Kozatske and Vesele were under fire from the Russian army.

Police recorded damage to 25 objects: four private houses, 10 civilian and nine police vehicles, an administrative building, and a warehouse.

Consequences of shelling in the Kherson region

An air strike killed a man and wounded a woman in Tiahynka, and the consequences of the blast damage are currently being investigated.

As a result of artillery shelling of Beryslav, a private house was damaged and a 48-year-old man was wounded.

It is also noted that in the afternoon, the Russian military dropped a munition from a drone on a private house in Kozatske. As a result of the explosion, a 49-year-old woman was injured. The victim was evacuated by police and taken to a medical facility.

As a result of hostile artillery shelling of Vesele, an 84-year-old woman suffered an open head injury, shrapnel wounds to the head and back, her condition is serious.

"Two people were wounded in Kyslivka as a result of the detonation of a Russian munition. It was established that the men were repairing the roof of a house damaged by shelling. While working in the attic, they found a munition that fell to the ground and detonated. As a result of the explosion, a 39-year-old man was hospitalized with mine-blast trauma, and shrapnel wounds to his chest and leg. The 51-year-old victim has a mine-blast injury," the statement said.

Also read: Russian troops attack Kherson region: two people wounded























Shelling of Kherson

The police also reported that at night, the Russian military carried out an air strike with guided bombs in the Dniprovsky district of Kherson. The powerful explosion damaged an administrative building, seven civilian buildings, and nine police cars. Fortunately, no one was injured.

During the day, the enemy also shelled the coastal area of Korabelnyi district with artillery, damaging a warehouse and starting a fire. Coastal areas in Dniprovsky district came under attack from a UAV, damaging two civilian cars.

All services promptly joined in to eliminate the consequences of enemy shelling, and the police collected evidence of war crimes committed by the Russian military.

Over the past 24 hours, police responded to 219 statements and reports from citizens about criminal offenses and other incidents. Fourteen proceedings were opened under Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine "Violation of the laws and customs of war".