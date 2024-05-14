US Secretary of State Blinken arrives in Kyiv. PHOTO

On the morning of 14 May 2024, United States Secretary of State Anthony Blinken arrived in Kyiv for an unannounced visit.

This was reported by Censor.NET citing Reuters.

According to the newspaper, the purpose of the visit is to demonstrate US solidarity with Ukraine, which is trying to repel powerful Russian attacks on its northeastern border.

"Blinken hopes to 'send a strong message of reassurance to Ukrainians who are obviously going through a very difficult time,'" an US official told reporters travelling with Blinken on condition of anonymity.

"The secretary of state's mission here is to talk about how our additional assistance will be provided in a way that will help strengthen their (Ukrainian - Ed.) defences and also allow them to increasingly seize the initiative on the battlefield," the official said.

According to the State Department, Blinken intends to meet with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and other Ukrainian officials to discuss, among other things, the situation on the frontline, the impact of new US aid, long-term security and other commitments.

Later, Blinken confirmed his arrival in Kyiv on social media.

"Today I returned to Kyiv to demonstrate our unwavering support for Ukraine as it defends its freedom from Russian aggression," he said, posting a photo from the capital's railway station.