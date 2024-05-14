Enemy continues to storm Chasiv Yar, city is being destroyed by artillery and GABs - OSGT "Khortytsia"

Russian troops continue to storm Chasiv Yar in Donetsk region.

This was stated by the spokesman of OSGT "Khortytsia" Nazar Voloshin on the air of the telethon, Censor.NET reports.

Currently, active hostilities continue day and night in Chasiv Yar.

"The enemy has not made any territorial gains in recent days. They continue to destroy Chasiv Yar with artillery and rocket launchers, dropping them on the town and nearby settlements," the spokesman noted.

According to Voloshyn, the occupiers are trying to capture Chasiv Yar and its heights in order to shell Druzhkivka, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk.

The spokesperson also noted that the enemy is not conducting massive "meat assaults" as before. However, the enemy is throwing mobilised ex-prisoners into the assaults, while protecting their equipment.

