Ruscists attack high-rise building in center of Kharkiv: 15 people were injured (updated)

Russian occupation forces attacked a residential area in Kharkiv.

This was announced by Mayor Ihor Terekhov, Censor.NET reports.

"It was loud in Kharkiv for the second time in one day. We are investigating whether it was hit in the city or in the suburbs. Be careful," the statement said.

The Air Force warned of the launch of GABs in Kharkiv region.

Mayor Terekhov said that the ruscists had attacked a residential area.

Later, the mayor said that a residential high-rise building in the city center had been hit.

According to Terekhov, the 10th floor of an apartment building was hit. There was no fire. Currently, a door-to-door search for possible victims is ongoing.

"At the site of the other incident, we have hit garages - about 10 of them are on fire. A multi-storey building was damaged. All relevant services and volunteers are working at the scene," he added.

The head of the RMA, Synehubov, said that nine people were preliminarily injured. All have an acute stress reaction.

As of 5:30 p.m., the number of injured increased to 15.

"Among the injured are a 28-year-old man in critical condition and a 78-year-old woman in moderate condition. They are hospitalized. 5 people with acute stress reaction. Among them are two children aged 8 and 12. One child was hospitalized with minor injuries," the head of the RMA added.

