There are currently no grounds to announce and carry out evacuation from Kharkiv, - Syniehubov

Despite the intensification of Russian actions in the north of the Kharkiv region, there are currently no grounds for evacuating residents from Kharkiv. Around 2,000 people have been evacuated from the border areas of the region, where the fighting has intensified.

This was announced at a briefing by the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Syniehubov, Censor.NET reports citing Ukrinform.

‘There are currently no grounds to announce and carry out evacuation in the city of Kharkiv. We clearly understand what forces the enemy is using in the north of our territory. Of course, there may be an escalation and pressure there, but so far there are no threats to Kharkiv,’ said Syniehubov.

According to him, the regional authorities continue to monitor the situation and will communicate with the population, but people will make the decision to evacuate on their own.

Currently, the RMA does not record any trends in mass departure from the city.

Read more: This morning, enemy tried to break through defense line of Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kharkiv region: attack was repulsed - Ministry of Defense

Evacuation from the border area of Kharkiv region

At the same time, about 2,000 people were evacuated from the border area of the Kharkiv region, where the fighting has intensified.

‘If we are talking about such settlements as Strilecha, Pylne, and Borysivka, according to our information, there are no children there. There were 28 civilians there who at one time flatly refused to evacuate. Now we have facts about the evacuation - it is mainly the Vovchansk direction - about two thousand people were evacuated,’ said the head of the military administration.

Syniehubov noted that until recently, the authorities had been in charge of this process, announcing the forced evacuation of families with children, etc. Now people are leaving on their own.

They can contact the State Emergency Service, the police, or the authorities in any way they wish to organise their departure from the danger zone.

The head of the RMA added that despite the stabilisation of the frontline in the ‘grey zone’ of the border, fighting continues there. People will be taken away from there as soon as possible.

Read more: At night, occupiers attacked Kharkiv

Occupiers' attacks in the Kharkiv region

The day before, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that on the morning of 10 May, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers were allegedly planning to create a buffer zone and pull back the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such enemy actions.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

According to the Khortytsia Joint Task Force, as of the morning of 11 May, fighting continues in Kharkiv region for the border settlements located in the ‘grey zone’ - Stryleche, Pylyna and Borysivka