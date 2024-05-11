At night, occupiers attacked Kharkiv

On the night of 11 May 2024, Russian troops once again struck Kharkiv.

the head of the Kharkiv Regional State Administration Oleh Synehubov on Telegram

"Kharkiv and Kharkiv district: stay in shelters! The occupiers are striking," he wrote at 2.51 am.

There are currently no details about the shelling of the city by the occupiers.

Attacks by Russian troops in the Kharkiv region

The day before, the Ministry of Defence confirmed that on the morning of 10 May, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defense line in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Synehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of the Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers allegedly plan to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy said that the Ukrainian military was prepared for such actions by the enemy.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.