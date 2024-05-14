Kyiv community hands over vehicles, electronic warfare systems and UAV equipment to 411th battalion - Klytschko

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klytschko has handed over vehicles and equipment worth UAH 51 million to the 411th battalion of unmanned aerial systems. The funds were allocated from the city budget.

Klytschko said this on Facebook, Censor.NET reports.

"The Kyiv community continues to help our defenders. Today, we handed over to the 411th Separate Battalion of Aviation Complexes the equipment purchased at the expense of the capital's budget. In particular, 33 pickup trucks, 12 electronic warfare systems, and 50 antennas for UAVs. The city has allocated UAH 51 million for this purpose," Klytschko said.

The mayor of Kyiv noted that the 411th Separate Battalion of Unmanned Aerial Vehicles is holding defense in Donbas, as well as in Zaporizhzhia and Kherson.

The 92nd Separate Assault Brigade named after Kosh Ataman Ivan Sirko will soon receive assistance from Kyiv residents.

"In the coming days, the 92nd Brigade will receive vehicles and UAVs, which were also purchased at the expense of the capital. Kyiv has allocated UAH 97 million for this purpose. The capital will continue to help the military bring our Victory closer!" Klytschko emphasized.

Earlier it was reported that Vitalii Klitschko urgently sent 150 drones, 4 quadcopters and 6 electronic warfare systems to the 57th Infantry Brigade that is defending Vovchansk, which he purchased at his own expense. In the coming days, the defenders of Kharkiv will receive another 350 drones from the mayor of Kyiv, which were also purchased with extra-budgetary funds.