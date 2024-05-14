In 2024, tens of thousands of mines were laid in Kharkiv region - General Staff of AFU

In the Kharkiv region in 2024, the engineering and demining units of the Armed Forces Support Forces laid tens of thousands of mines.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Censor.NET reports.

"The units of the engineering troops of the Armed Forces of Ukraine are constantly working to increase the survivability of troops (forces) by implementing measures to equip defensive lines along the entire line of contact, which in turn includes the implementation of fortification measures and the build-up of a system of engineering barriers (mine and non-explosive)," the statement said.

The General Staff emphasized that fortification measures are an ongoing process, and the defense line requires constant maintenance, improvement and restoration.

Read more: Enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Lyptsi and Neskuchne in Kharkiv region - General Staff

The engineering troops of the AFU Support Forces Command are tasked with equipping the second defensive line and assisting the combined arms units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in equipping the first defensive line in certain areas of the front.