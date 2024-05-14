Enemy unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Lyptsi and Neskuchne in Kharkiv region - General Staff

As of 13.00 on 14 May 2024, fighting continued in almost all areas of the frontline, with the occupiers’ greatest activity recorded in the Kharkiv, Kramatorsk and Pokrovsk sectors.

As noted, since the beginning of the day, 73 military clashes have taken place.

Situation in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, the enemy conducted eight attacks in the areas of Hlyboke - Slobozhanske, Shebekino (RF) - Vovchansk, Borysivka - Vesele, and unsuccessfully tried to advance towards Lyptsi and Neskuchne.

In the Kupyansk sector, 6 combat engagements took place in the areas of Synkivka, Berestove, Stelmakhivka and Miasozharivka since the beginning of the day.

Situation in the East

According to the General Staff, one combat engagement was registered in the Lyman sector near Ivanivka.

"The number of hostile attacks in the Kramatorsk sector increased to 8. In particular, they were recorded in the areas of Bakhmut-Novyi, Bakhmut-Klishchiivka, Odradivka-Klishchiivka, Mykolaivka-Bila Hora. Moreover, the enemy carried out 2 air strikes," the statement said.

In the Pokrovsk sector, the militants are the most active - since the beginning of the day they have conducted 24 attacks, in particular in the areas of Novooleksandrivka, Kalynove, Yevhenivka and Netailove. They used combat aircraft twice - near Vozdvyzhenka and Yevhenivka.

In the Kurakhove sector, Ukrainian defence forces successfully repelled six enemy attacks. The enemy acted in the areas of Marinka - Heorhiivka and Slavne - Novomykhailivka.

Situation in the South

In the Orikhiv sector, the occupiers made four unsuccessful attempts to storm Staromaiorske in Donetsk region and Robotyne in Zaporizhzhia region.

Prydniprovskyi direction - the invaders attacked 3 times near Krynky. The enemy suffered losses. The invaders fired artillery at the areas of Krynky, Tokarivka, Stanislav, Ivanivka, Tiahynka and Zmiivka.

The situation remained unchanged on the Siversk, Toretsk, Vremivsk and Huliaipillia directions.

"Ukrainian soldiers are acting decisively and selflessly. They are doing everything to prevent the enemy from advancing deep into our territory and disrupting its plans," the General Staff summed up.

Attacks by Russian troops in Kharkiv region

According to the Ministry of Defence, on the morning of 10 May 2024, Russian occupiers tried to break through the Ukrainian defence line in Kharkiv region.

The head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Oleh Syniehubov, said that Russian troops were firing in the north of Kharkiv region. According to him, there is currently no threat to Kharkiv.

Western media, citing their own sources, reported that the occupiers allegedly plan to create a buffer zone and withdraw the Defence Forces 10 km from the border with Russia.

President Zelenskyy assured that the Ukrainian military was ready for such actions by the enemy.

The White House said that the US does not expect any major breakthroughs from the Russian army's offensive in the north of Kharkiv region.

According to the General Staff, as of 14.00 on 13 May, the enemy had partial success in the area of Lukianske. It was also reported that as of 23.00 on 13 May, Ukrainian defenders were combing the urban area of Vovchansk. The fighting continued and the situation remained under control.

The General Staff also noted that as of 10.00 a.m. on 14 May 2024, the Defence Forces had changed positions in the Lukianets area of Kharkiv region, and the combing of the urban area of Vovchansk was underway.