Occupier shot dead 46-year-old civilian at close range in Vovchansk community: Another man is reported missing

In the Vovchansk community, a Russian soldier killed a civilian. There are also reports of the possible abduction of another local.

This was reported by the regional prosecutor's office, Censor.NET reports.

In the village of Starytsia in the Vovchansk community, the Russian occupier shot a local 46-year-old man at close range.

‘It is also known that on 14 May, a civilian disappeared during an armed attack by the occupiers. His whereabouts are currently unknown. Currently, law enforcement officers are considering several versions: illegal detention of a civilian by Russian servicemen or his murder,’ the statement said.

The prosecutor's office noted that hostilities are currently ongoing in the village.

